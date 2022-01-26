Man shot, 2 gunmen at large after attempted armed robbery, JSO says

Investigators learned the victim had been dropped off to meet an acquaintance when two unknown men approached the victim in an apparent robbery attempt, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after an apparent robbery attempt left a man with serious gunshot wounds Tuesday night in the Normandy area.

JSO officers were called to 800 Mikael Avenue for reports that a person was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but stable injuries.

The suspects were described as wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, according to JSO. The Robbery and Crime Scene units responded and are conducting their investigations.

No witnesses have been identified so far, JSO said, but investigators are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting and attempted robbery is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.