Three suspects at large after home invasion turns into shooting on the Westside, police say

Police are searching for three people responsible for a home invasion robbery that turned violent on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:30 a.m., JSO responded to the 7300 block of Overland Park Boulevard in response to a home invasion robbery.

When they arrived, they discovered that a girl had managed to escape out the back window of the home and run to a neighbor's home to call police. JSO later said the girl is her pre-teens.

Inside the residence, police located an adult man with a gunshot wound. The adult man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there were three suspects involved in the incident, including two men and one woman. JSO says all three were wearing masks during the incident.

Police believe the suspects left the scene in a silver Toyota Camry.

JSO says this is an isolated incident, and they have information that suggests that this home invasion robbery was not random in nature.

At this time, officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the home.