Jacksonville Beach police looking for missing teen girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen girl.

Kaitlyn Thomas, 16, was last seen at 911 1st Avenue South in Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday.

Police say Thomas is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas is known to frequent the Westside of Jacksonville.

Police say she ran away.

If anyone has any information on this individual please contact Detective Currier at 904-247-6339 or email: scurrier@jaxbchfl.net