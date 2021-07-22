x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jacksonville Beach police looking for missing teen girl

Kaitlyn Thomas, 16, was last seen on 1st Avenue South in Jacksonville Beach Wednesday.
Credit: JBPD
Kaitlyn Thomas, 16.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen girl.

Kaitlyn Thomas, 16, was last seen at 911 1st Avenue South in Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday. 

Police say Thomas is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. 

Thomas is known to frequent the Westside of Jacksonville. 

Police say she ran away.

If anyone has any information on this individual please contact Detective Currier at 904-247-6339 or email: scurrier@jaxbchfl.net

Credit: JBPD
Kaitlyn Thomas, 16.

   

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

 