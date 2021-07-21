JSO searching for missing 9-year-old girl with autism

Zoe is 4'3'' and 75 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and purple tank top with greenish shorts and no shoes. She is non-verbal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 9-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Sometime before 2 p.m., Zoe E. Seel walked away from her home in the area of Pennant Drive and Ortega Farms Boulevard.

Zoe is autistic and is non-verbal, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Zoe is 4'3'' and 75 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and purple tank top with greenish shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Zoe's whereabouts is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.