Local News

Clay County authorities searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Clay County Sheriff's Office believes Kaydence Jolly may be a danger to herself.
Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Kaydence Jolly ran away from home on Chasing Falls Road in the Oakleaf neighborhood. She was last seen Saturday about 11:19, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The CCSO believes she may be a danger to herself.

Kaydence is 5'5'' and 117 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, green shorts with pizza graphics and black Nike sneakers. 

Anyone who knows of Kaydence's whereabouts is urged to call (904) 264-6512 or 911.

