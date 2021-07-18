Marion County deputies looking for 4 missing runaway teens

Nova Hall, Kaleb Honor, Amariya Smith and Michael Allen ran away from the 5600 block of Southwest 60th Avenue in Ocala on Saturday.

MARION COUNTY, Fla — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for four missing teens ranging in ages between 13 and 17 years old.

Nova Hall, Kaleb Honor, Amariya Smith and Michael Allen ran away from the 5600 block of Southwest 60th Avenue in Ocala on Saturday, according to deputies.

Hall reportedly has a medical condition that requires medication which she does not have with her. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, deputies said.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, the four teens were seen at Marcos Pizza located at 4606 SW Highway 200 in Ocala.