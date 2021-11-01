Fragrance company files motion to dismiss lawsuit against Jacksonville facility

IFF Chemical Holdings has a facility on Lane Avenue that turns crude sulfate turpentine into fragrances for air fresheners and deodorants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The company being sued by Jacksonville residents for allegedly creating a "vile odor" has filed a motion for the court to dismiss the complaint.

IFF Chemical Holdings, also known as International Flavors and Fragrances, has a facility on Lane Avenue that turns crude sulfate turpentine into fragrances for air fresheners and deodorants.

The motion filed by IFF alleges the plaintiffs, who are community members within five miles of IFF's facility, "fail to provide any factual allegations to support their negligence claims." Those claims include "noxious odors" that have invaded their property, allegedly creating loss of enjoyment of their property and diminished property values.

IFF also claims the type of claims the plaintiffs filed do not fit the circumstances.

First Coast News reached out to the plaintiffs' lawyer for comment but has not heard back yet. Read the motion, filed May 18, below.