Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board holds meeting Monday over odor in Murray Hill area

The public is invited to speak at this meeting. It is being held at 4:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom.

The Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board's Air, Odor and Noise Committee is holding a Zoom meeting Monday to discuss the 'chemical-like' odor causing problems in Murray Hill and surrounding areas.

An investigation into the odor is underway between the City of Jacksonville and International Flavors and Fragrances on Lane Avenue. The city issued a cease-and-desist order against IFF in December.

Jacksonville's Environmental Quality Division cited IFF late last year for odor violations. Three residents, who said "vile, sickening" odors emanating from the plant have destroyed their quality of life, also sued the company last month.

IFF company officials have denied any connection between their factory and the odor, saying it was "highly improbable from IFF could be responsible for the complaints there."

In a letter obtained by First Coast News sent on behalf of IFF in December, attorney Stacy Watson May said that because IFF remains in compliance with its state-issued Title V air permit -- the kind required of major sources of air pollution -- the factory "could not be responsible for the odor complaints in the Murray Hill neighborhood." (The company declined requests for comment.)