First day without fear for neighbors in Callahan after 5-day manhunt

Lockdowns have been lifted and Wednesday was the first day some residents felt comfortable moving throughout the town.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — After a five-day manhunt, police are no longer sitting on the streets of Callahan, now that Patrick McDowell, the man accused of shooting and killing a Nassau County Sheriff's deputy has been captured.

Many neighbors that were on lockdown over the five-day manhunt told First Coast News they finally feel safe leaving their homes now that McDowell has been captured.

“They got him, so we’re happy, we’re thrilled," said Christie Park, owner The Old Farmhouse.

During the manhunt, Park watched law enforcement from the porch of her business across from the First Baptist Church where units were headquartered.

“It was scary especially with the kids trying to still move around, do you send them to school do you not send them to school," said Park.

Park says Wednesday was the first day she felt comfortable sending her daughter back to school. She reflected on the fact that McDowell was caught at a ballpark, typically a safe place for children and families.

“It’s even a different heighten sense of anger because he was in the neighborhood, he’s in our community, but at the kid’s ball field that’s another low," said Park.

Robert Lowe, who lives close to the search area is finally getting work done on his house and going on walks without worrying about a dangerous man in the woods.

“I just hope I’m able to do what I want to do, walk to the post office walk to the store, and walk the blocks which I usually lost," said Lowe. "It’s like a certain relief he’s gone.”

Both neighbors say the support for Deputy Joshua Moyers can be felt throughout Callahan.

“I didn’t know him personally but you feel like you did because he was Callahan, so you're crying for somebody you don’t know but you feel it," said Park.