Timeline: How police were able to arrest Patrick McDowell, man accused of killing Nassau County deputy

Patrick McDowell, the subject of a five-day-long manhunt, has been apprehended near Callahan, according to a tweet from Nassau County Emergency Management.

McDowell is accused of shooting Deputy Joshua Moyers twice, in the face and the back, during a traffic stop Friday. Moyers died in the hospital on Sunday, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Here's a timeline of events:

Tuesday, Sept. 28

2 p.m.: Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper confirms the news of the arrest of McDowell. He said they had him surrounded at a concession stand at a ball parl and he called out that he wanted to give himself up and came out.

Leeper said that deputies gave him that opportunity. The handcuffs that were put on him belonged to Deputy Moyers.

"The handcuffs that we put on him were Deputy Moyers'," Sheriff Bill Leeper said during an update on the arrest of accused killer Patrick McDowell.

Leeper says when he shot the police K9 a couple nights ago, he was shot in the thigh, and as a result was injured with a bad wound. He was trying to reach out to people to get him help, and one person did help him.

Leeper says that person was taken into custody.

Without the resources of other agencies, this guy would have got away, Leeper said. He is now in serious condition at UF health in Jacksonville.

Deputies said he apologized after he was captured to one of the SWAT members

1:15 p.m.: First Coast News crews in Callahan saw an ambulance with a police escort heading toward Jacksonville on US-1.

12:30 p.m.: The man accused of fatally shooting a Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday morning is arrested.

Patrick McDowell, the subject of a five-day-long manhunt, has been apprehended near Callahan, according to a tweet from Nassau County Emergency Management.

11:30 a.m.: First Coast News crews outside Callahan report heavy police presence in the area of Ballpark Road shortly before noon. A law enforcement source confirmed that parents of students at a school in the area, Callahan Intermediate School, had been notified of increased police activity there.

9 a.m.: Reports surface about a possible connection between a carjacking arrest in Atlanta and this case. Police were not able to confirm this information and this lead is not pursued.

Monday, Sept. 27

3 p.m.: Agencies from as far away as Georgia have now joined the search for Patrick McDowell, the man accused of fatally shooting a Nassau County deputy Friday morning. The search is expected to continue overnight, said Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper during a news conference Monday.

Leeper says teams are combing though a wooded area for any evidence of McDowell, and that crews have already located a hat and other articles that reportedly belong to him.

Members of law enforcement continue to search areas that haven't been searched yet as there is no evidence to suggest that he's not in the area, Leeper said Monday.

"Hope he turns himself in, it would be the right thing to do," said Leeper.

1 p.m.: On the third day of the manhunt, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office releases three new pictures of McDowell, including two of his prominent tattoos.

In one tattoo, located on what appears to be his lower back just below his neck, McDowell displays 'DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR,' in black ink and in a distinctive font.

Sunday, Sept. 26

3:30 p.m.: Moyers passes away Sunday afternoon at UF Health in Jacksonville, Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

The search continues for McDowell.

Saturday, Sept. 25

1 p.m.: Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers is expected to die from his injuries sustained from a shooting Friday morning. Sheriff Bill Leeper confirmed the news at a Saturday afternoon press conference. Moyers' family is in the process of finding recipients for his organs.

"I want to thank all the doctors and medical personnel at UF Health Jacksonville. They've done a tremendous job, they're some of the best of the best," Leeper said, visibly upset.

"There was just nothing they could do for Josh."

10 a.m.: Nassau County Sheriff's Office searches a five square mile area in the county where they believe McDowell may be hiding. Several other agencies from around the state have joined in on the search.

9 a.m.: On day two of the search, multiple police units are going through the neighborhood, knocking on doors and talking to residents while they look for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, who deputies believe is responsible for shooting Moyers.

First Coast News spoke with neighbors who say law enforcement has been on the ground throughout the night and into the morning.

“There was SUV a pick-up truck an unmarked car and the police officer that was there earlier, SWAT, they were walking down the road," said Ellen Monds, Callahan resident off Sandy Ford Road.

Friday, Sept. 24

5 p.m.: Search continues in wooded area near Callahan for McDowell and plans to go into the night.

12 p.m.: Nassau County Sheriff's Office has press conference, identifies deputy as Deputy Joshua Moyers, who is in very critical condition.

Says K9 is expected to be OK.

11 a.m.: A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K9 is shot during a manhunt for the suspect, which now involves multiple agencies in a wooded area outside of Callahan.

Deputies say McDowell is considered armed and dangerous.

10 a.m.: Nassau County Deputies release additional information about the suspect and identify Patrick McDowell, 35, as the suspect in this case.

7 a.m.: Some schools in Nassau County places on a modified lockdown Friday following an overnight incident involving a deputy shot. In a modified lockdown, students may not change classes or be outdoors

Some busses were not be able to retrieve students from bus stops as a result of police activity following the incident, said the district in a recorded message sent to parents.

The district advised that if parents want to keep their student home, the absence will be excused.

3 a.m.: Deputy Joshua Moyers in life-threatening condition, rushed UF Health in Jacksonville. Search begins for suspect

2:30 a.m. - Deputy Joshua Moyers initiated a traffic stop at around 2:30 a.m. Before stopping, the suspect's vehicle turned off of State Road 200 on to Sandy Ford Road, Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Moyers got out of his patrol car and approached the vehicle, which was driven by a man with a woman in the passenger seat. While attempting to get information from the driver, Moyers learned that he did not have a driver's license and the tags on the vehicle were registered to a vehicle that was stolen in Jacksonville. The driver then gave the deputy a false name, Leeper said.

Moyers asked the driver if he had any weapons and asked him to step out of the vehicle, Leeper said.

Moyers grabbed the handle of the suspect's vehicle to open the door as a nearby train approached the intersection. The railroad crossing safety lights began flashing and bells ringing, Leeper said.

“The driver’s arm came out of the window and shot the deputy one time right here,” Leeper said pointing under his right eye. “As the deputy fell down, he (suspect) reached out and shot him in the back.”