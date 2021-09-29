Woman accused of trying to help Nassau deputy's suspected killer escape

Investigators say Breiana Tole drove to Callahan Tuesday to help Patrick McDowell with his escape after they say he fatally shot Deputy Joshua Moyers Friday.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman is now charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the shooting death of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Investigators say 27-year-old Breiana Tole drove to Callahan Tuesday to try to help Patrick McDowell escape. Tole appeared before a Nassau County judge Wednesday morning, who set her bond at $1 million.

“The defendant in this particular case, knowing full well that Mr. McDowell was wanted for the murder of a law enforcement officer, and who had been in communication with Mr. McDowell while he was fleeing law enforcement in Nassau County, yesterday drove to Nassau County with the intent to assist and aid Mr. McDowell with his escape and avoiding apprehension," the state attorney's office said in court. "Based upon the circumstances of the case and the fact that this defendant is a flight risk and the severity of the charges facing her, we would ask for a $1 million bond.”

McDowell shot Moyers twice, once in the face and once in the back, along with shooting a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 Friday, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. Moyers died from his injuries in the hospital Sunday.

An arrest report says Tole tried to help McDowell by removing him from the area with the knowledge that McDowell had murdered Moyers. She "came to his location with the intent that Patrick McDowell avoid or escape detection, arrest, trial or punishment," the report says.

McDowell, who was taken to the hospital at UF Health in Jacksonville after his arrest Tuesday, did not appear in court. But, the judge set no bond for McDowell.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies across Florida and Georgia assisted in the five-day manhunt for McDowell.

After McDowell's arrest Tuesday, Leeper said another person was in custody for allegedly helping McDowell elude law enforcement. He also said there may be more arrests of others who possibly helped McDowell evade police.

The next court date for both McDowell and Tole was set for Oct. 21.