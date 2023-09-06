FBI, police search Duval teachers union offices; reason unclear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several federal agents including the FBI and IRS are working an investigation at the Duval Teachers United building in Jacksonville's San Marco community.
They've been at the teachers union facility at 1601 Atlantic Blvd. since Wednesday morning, as witnessed by the Florida Times-Union.
It's unclear what the investigation centers on, but prominent defense attorney Hank Coxe also has been spotted at the scene. A woman also arrived and she and an agent carried two boxes full of other empty boxes into the building. Another was seen coming out with loaded-up boxes and placing them into a vehicle.
The union office on Atlantic Boulevard is near Julia Landon College Preparatory and Leadership Development School, and a school district spokesman said the FBI advised district employees of agents' presence to assure them there wasn't a school safety issue.
"None of us have any information on what's happening there," district spokesman Tracy Pierce said, calling the union "an independent, private organization."
Messages left on DTU phones Wednesday and on the voicemail of longtime DTU President Terrie Brady weren't immediately returned.
According to its website, the union represents "the paraprofessionals, office personnel, security guards and teachers employed by the Duval County School Board in Jacksonville, Florida. Our goal is to provide the best education for all children. Members work to improve learning through the collective bargaining process and lobbying lawmakers. Improving our members’ salary, rights, and working conditions, will improve the students’ learning conditions. DTU members are dedicated to improving the public school system in Duval County, Florida."