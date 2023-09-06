FBI, police search Duval teachers union offices; reason unclear

Florida Times-Union reporters witnessed FBI and IRS agents removing boxes from the building Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several federal agents including the FBI and IRS are working an investigation at the Duval Teachers United building in Jacksonville's San Marco community.

They've been at the teachers union facility at 1601 Atlantic Blvd. since Wednesday morning, as witnessed by the Florida Times-Union.

It's unclear what the investigation centers on, but prominent defense attorney Hank Coxe also has been spotted at the scene. A woman also arrived and she and an agent carried two boxes full of other empty boxes into the building. Another was seen coming out with loaded-up boxes and placing them into a vehicle.

The union office on Atlantic Boulevard is near Julia Landon College Preparatory and Leadership Development School, and a school district spokesman said the FBI advised district employees of agents' presence to assure them there wasn't a school safety issue.

"None of us have any information on what's happening there," district spokesman Tracy Pierce said, calling the union "an independent, private organization."

Messages left on DTU phones Wednesday and on the voicemail of longtime DTU President Terrie Brady weren't immediately returned.