Duval School Board kicks off community forums for superintendent search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is asking the public to weigh in on what they want to see in a new superintendent at community forums over the next couple weeks.

The district kicked off the first meeting at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School and the second one is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Westside High School.

They want people to feel comfortable providing feedback, which is why school board members won’t be at the meetings. School board members will take all the surveys filled out to develop a list of qualities they’re looking for when they start interviewing applicants later this year.

A community leader and listener, a strong partner who visits schools and classrooms and a proven educator. These are the qualities the Duval community wants to see in a new superintendent.

The school board is replacing former Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene, who many community members did not want to part with.

“I’ve got some concerns, of course, because I want to make sure we make the right decision,” Vera Standeifer said at the first meeting. “We’ve made some bad mistakes in the past, but I loved our past superintendent. I thought she did an excellent job, so if we can get someone of the same caliber or even better, I think we’ll do a great job.”

These brainstorming sessions include answering questions like what are the district’s strengths? What are the most critical needs and challenges of the district?

District 6 Board Member Charlotte Joyce said this is a decision that will impact Duval for years to come.

“What we do as a school system and how we are educating people, our students, is going to be important in the success of Duval County in the future,” Joyce said.

Areas to improve on for the next superintendent, according to the group, include student safety, reporting misconduct and teacher pay.

The Florida School Boards Association’s Superintendent Search Services is running the meetings. Consultant Bill Vogel said all the input is taken into account.

“I was just so impressed with the sense of pride the people have in their school district here,” Vogel said, “and all of the items, the areas they’re so pleased with and strengths of this district. I think that whoever applies for this job has such a base to build on.”

If you can't make it to a meeting, you can fill out the survey that's available on the district's website until Sept. 6th.