Columbia High School closed Monday due to safety concerns

"This temporary closure will allow the installation of metal detectors, a crucial step in enhancing the safety protocols at the school," officials said Sunday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students of Columbia High School will go to class virtually Monday as crews work on installing metal detectors to beef up security at the school.

In a press release Sunday, the school said "due to safety concerns" it will be temporarily closed August 28 and students will attend class online.

The school says the metal detectors will enhance safety protocols at the school, which houses 1,700 students.

"Columbia High School recognizes the importance of maintaining a secure environment where students can focus on their education without worry," the release states.

The school added the implementation of the metal detectors represent the school's "unwavering commitment to student safety."

"We understand the concerns raised by our community, and we take them very seriously," said Superintendent Lex Carswell,

"The temporary closure and installation of metal detectors are proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. We believe that by implementing these measures, we can provide the peace of mind that our students and their families deserve," said Carswell.

Columbia High School will resume regular classes on Tuesday, August 29.

Further information on Monday's virtual learning day and any other update will be communicated directly to parents and students through the school's official channels.