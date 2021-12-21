Family says Monday shooting of 6-year-old was accidental

JSO says its received conflicting reports about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In under an hour, Monday night, three people were shot in three separate incidents in Jacksonville. One of the victims was a six-year-old girl.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the girl's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said there were "conflicting reports" as to what happened to the child who was shot, though they believe it happened inside the home. Police planned to come back to the house on the 5400 block of Dodge Street. They were expected to serve a search warrant.

Florida's Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident. No one has been arrested as of Tuesday evening.

The child's family said the shooting was an accident.

People in the neighborhood were shocked when they learned the victim was a child.

Kenneth Flowers, a barber whose business isn't far from the scene of the shooting, described the shooting as 'sad' and 'tragic.' To Flowers, stories like this happening in the community shines a negative light on the Northside.

The barber has served the Royal Terrace area for the past three years.

"Since I've been here, I've seen so much caring and consideration from one person to another," Flowers said. "It's a community. It's not perfect."