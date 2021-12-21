6-year-old girl injured in Monday night shooting

During their investigation, police say the people inside the home gave conflicting accounts as to what happened to her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A six-year-old girl is recovering she was shot Monday night in Jacksonville's Royal Terrace area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a home in the 5200 block of Dodge Road just after 8 p.m. after receiveing a shooting call. When they arrived, they found the girl suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She is currently in stable condition.

During their investigation, police say the people inside the home gave conflicting accounts as to what happened to her, and the circumstances that led to her being shot are unclear. However, investigators believe the shooting happened inside.

JSO is working to obtain a search warrant for the home.

The girl was the third person to be shot in the space of an hour in Jacksonville. The other two victims were both adults and had non-life-threatening injuries.