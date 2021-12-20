JSO investigating shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside

The victim stated they were shot in the area of Myrtle Avenue North and Hart Street, but JSO has not found a specific crime scene at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the Mid-Westside area.

According to JSO, at around 8 p.m., a victim walked into the hospital with two gunshot wounds in the leg. Those injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The victim stated they were shot in the area of Myrtle Avenue North and Hart Street, but JSO has not found a specific crime scene at this time.

JSO does have a person of interest but have not named a suspect.

the shooting happened in the area of Myrtle Avenue North and Hart Street, b