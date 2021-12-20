JSO: Man shot multiple times on Jacksonville's Northside

The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot multiple times on Jacksonville's Northside Monday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a home in the 5600 block of Hampton Creek Road at about 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders took him to the hospital for recovery. His injuries are not life-threatening, JSO said.

Investigators believe two subjects in a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the home and got outside the vehicle. Soon after, the victim arrived at the resident and was shot by one of the subjects while standing in the gargage, according to police.

The subjects re-entered the SUV and fled east, police said.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated, and there is no threat to the community.