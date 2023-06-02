Clay County man faces arson charges after attempting to defraud insurance

George Carneiro owned the homes that burned, according to bank records. Records also revealed he was "significantly behind on his payments," according to deputies.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man is facing charges for arson, involving two homes in Clay Hill, according to law enforcement.

Investigators uncovered significant evidence linking George Carneiro to the intentional fires. On March 13, two homes on Sharon Lane and Conifer Circle were set on fire, leading to major property damage, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Video from March 12 captured one of Carneiro's employees purchasing fuel tanks with cash at Walmart, which deputies said was key evidence.

Carneiro owned the homes that burned, according to bank records. Records also revealed he was "significantly behind on his payments," according to deputies.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Carneiro's phone which allowed them to geographically track the location of his phone during the times of the fires. The video, bank records and cell phone data all lead to Carneiro's arrest, according to officials.

He is facing charges for burning to defraud the insurer as well false and fraudulent insurance claims related to arson. Additionally, officials said the fires were staged to look like hate crimes.