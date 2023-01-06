Two people arrested after man found shot on sidewalk in Hillcrest area

Police have arrested 36-year-old Janice Franklin and 17-year-old Tishawn Johnson for the murder of a man on Jacksonville's westside Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in the Hillcrest area on Jacksonville's westside Wednesday.

Janice Franklin, 36 and 17-year-old Tishawn Johnson are facing charges of murder.

Officers responded around 1:05 a.m. to the 1200 block of Lane Avenue South where they found a man on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the area. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the victim to a local hospital where the man was later pronounced dead.