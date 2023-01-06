Two people arrested after man found shot on sidewalk in Hillcrest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in the Hillcrest area on Jacksonville's westside Wednesday.
Janice Franklin, 36 and 17-year-old Tishawn Johnson are facing charges of murder.
Officers responded around 1:05 a.m. to the 1200 block of Lane Avenue South where they found a man on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the area. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the victim to a local hospital where the man was later pronounced dead.
Detectives with JSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units as well as the JSO Swat Team, were able to locate and arrests the two people of interest, after police say the two then drove northbound away from the scene in a dark colored sedan.