Wanted | Police release sketch of man they're looking for in Jacksonville sexual assault

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are looking for a man they said sexually assaulted someone in the area of Interstate 295 and Gate Parkway. They released a facial sketch of the person saying, "The individual is described to be about 6-foot with a muscular build in his 30s," a JSO news release stated. "The individual has a tan complexion with blue eyes and brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie."