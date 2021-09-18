1 dead, 1 injured in house fire in Jacksonville's North Beach area

Investigators determined there were no signs of foul play or arson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One woman is dead and another is fighting for her life after a house fire Friday night in the North Beach area.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire in the 2200 block of Cypress Landing Drive at about 8:43 p.m. JFRD brought the fire under control by 9:10 p.m., according to the JFRD.

Firefighters found two women, between the ages of 60 and 80, unconscious inside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

First responders took both women to the hospital. One of the women died at the hospital while the other has life-threatening injuries, police said.

JSO's Homicide Unit and the State Fire Marshall investigated the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of the home, police said.

Investigators determined there were no signs of foul play or arson.