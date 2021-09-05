JFRD team leaves to assist Ida recovery in Thibodaux, LA

The crew includes five staffed engines, a chief and support vehicles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the residents of Louisiana continue to recover from last week's Hurricane Ida, the City of Jacksonville is sending rescue crews to help support the recovery effort.

Twenty-five members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department left to go to Louisiana. The crew includes five staffed engines, a chief and support vehicles.

The crew left at around 6 a.m. from the Tactical Support Facility on Ellis Road.

The JFRD members will support Thibodaux, LA by responding to potential emergencies and possible fires, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

Thibodaux is in Lafourche Parish, about 60 miles west of New Orleans. Currently, most of the county has no power, water or cell service, according to the sheriff's office.

Residents are allowed to return to the parish, but only outside the 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. curfew.

JFRD did not say when the team is expected to return to Jacksonville.