Jacksonville police investigating suspicious car fire

JSO says the vehicle was completely destroyed except the trunk portion with a GA license plate affixed to it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious car fire that took place in the Arlington area last week.

On Sept. 7, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Camelot and Griflet Roads in reference to an arson in progress. Upon arrival, JSO observed a black Nissan Altima fully engulfed by fire which was accompanied by several explosions, the incident report says.

JFRD Engine 19 responded and extinguished the fire.

JSO says the vehicle was completely destroyed except the trunk portion with a GA license plate affixed to it.

A check of the plate revealed the vehicle was possibly stolen out of Georgia however, police were unable to verify the VIN due to the extensive damage.

A witness told police he was standing outside his house when he observed a dark colored two door vehicle next to the soon-to-be engulfed vehicle.

He told police he observed something being thrown from the dark vehicle into the other, and then it became fully engulfed.

The incident report says the suspect's vehicle then fled west on Camelot Road towards Rogero Road.

The witness told police they did not see who was inside the dark vehicle, and a canvass did not yield any additional witnesses or video surveillance.

Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations Detective M. Riegel responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.