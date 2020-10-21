Providence School of Jacksonville transitioning to remote learning due to confirmed COVID-19 cases

Students who were directly exposed will be quarantined for 14 days, according to the spokesperson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students at Providence School of Jacksonville will transition to remote learning Wednesday after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the school, according to a spokesperson.

All juniors and seniors were sent home after the cases were confirmed, the spokesperson said. Students who were directly exposed will be quarantined for 14 days and other students will return when school officials feel it is safe, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said ninth through 12th graders will transition to remote learning for Wednesday only, allowing thorough cleaning of the high school spaces.

Parents of affected students have been notified via email, phone and emergency text messages, the spokesperson said, and an email was sent to all parents of students in grades K-12.