Gov. Ron DeSantis says school closures should be taken off the table while unaware of two Duval County outbreaks

DeSantis said he wants to keep learning consistent for students, teachers, and parents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came through Jacksonville Tuesday saying school closures should be taken off the table altogether.

The governor admitted he didn't even know two schools in Duval County are closed while also calling to keep them all open.

DeSantis' argument has always been that keeping students out of class is worse for them than risking the virus. He said at a press conference it was the district's decision to close those schools, not the state's, and he doesn't believe healthy students should be quarantined.

“As a parent, it definitely is a little bit scary," Jessica Valerio said.

Jessica Valerio's daughter, Gabby Valerio, goes to Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, which will have completely virtual learning until Oct. 29 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. She has concerns about in-person learning.

“Myself and my parents who live next door, we all have some major health issues. I’m recovering from major surgery at the moment, so those things make you a little bit more nervous," Jessica Valerio said.

“The evidence was abundantly clear then, and it’s obviously even more clear now that schools are not drivers of spreading coronavirus, and schools need to be open," DeSantis said.

A reporter asked for DeSantis' thought on the coronavirus spread at Fletcher High School, where more than 30 people have tested positive, and Douglas Anderson School of the Arts after he made that statement.

“I’m not sure of those instances," DeSantis said. "What we’ve tried to say is closing the schools isn’t the best option. If you have some students who have positive cases, obviously you can isolate them.”

DeSantis said he wants to keep learning consistent for students, teachers, and parents.

“We have to face the facts that there are gaps in learning that built up over March, April, May, June, and of course over the summer, although we did work to get summer instruction available," DeSantis said.