Fletcher High School classes to remain virtual through Oct. 28

As of Sunday, the Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 30 COVID-19 cases linked to Fletcher High, according to an email from the school's principal.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Fletcher High School will remain in virtual instruction through Duval HomeRoom through Oct. 28 due to an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 associated with students and staff, according to an email from the school's principal.

As of Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported more than 30 positive cases linked to the school community, the email says. That number indicates an even higher number of close contacts that need to be identified through DOH contact tracing.

"It is difficult for the Department of Health to accurately identify all close contacts," the email says, "but it is clear that the number of close contacts would exceed the district’s threshold requiring the school to isolate if more than 20% of the students are needing to quarantine."

While the school remains in online instruction, all extracurricular activities including athletic practice and competitions will be suspended, according to the school district.



Students are expected to return to school for brick-and-mortar instruction beginning Oct. 29.

For more information, visit the school's website here.