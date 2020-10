The school switched fully to online classes through Duval HomeRoom due to impacts of multiple COVID-19 cases.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Douglas Anderson School of the Arts will remain fully online until Oct. 29, according to a spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools.

On Monday, a spokesperson confirmed the school switched fully to online classes through Duval HomeRoom due to the impacts of multiple COVID-19 cases.

The school was initially scheduled to reopen brick-and-mortar classes on Oct. 21 before the new extension was announced.