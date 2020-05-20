Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Prime Osborn Convention Center closes Wednesday

The drive-through testing site was the first public site to open and was a partnership between Telescope Health and Baptist Health.

The coronavirus testing site at the Prime Osborne Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville will close Wednesday, according to a release by the City of Jacksonville.

The drive-through testing site was the first public site to open and was a partnership between Telescope Health and Baptist Health.

“Telescope Health and Baptist Health have demonstrated an invaluable commitment to the health and well-being of our citizens and community,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “We are grateful for their partnership and assistance launching the first testing site at the onset of this pandemic and we value the expertise they are continuing to provide to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Both Baptist Health and Telescope Health will remain a part of the COJ’s task force to provide medical counsel to the community as it reopens in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Telescope Health will continue to offer virtual visits and testing for COVID-19 antibodies along with return to work guidance through the Telescope Health app. CareSpot, a Baptist Health urgent care partner, will continue to provide COVID-19 testing at 15 locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 7 days a week.

The City of Jacksonville will open new locations throughout the community to offer access to free COVID-19 testing.