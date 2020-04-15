JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coronavirus testing site located in Downtown Jacksonville at Lot J was forced to close early Wednesday due to weather, according to a tweet by the City of Jacksonville.

The tweet said The Florida National Guard plans to reopen the site Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

A few hours earlier, at 11:26 a.m. The City of Jacksonville said via Facebook that strong rain forced Lot J to temporarily shut down and that things would be reassessed by the state and national guard at 1 p.m. to see if the site could be reopened.

Only 67 tests were administered at the testing site before things came to a halt due to the weather, the city said.

Ultimately, at 2:15 p.m., the decision was made to close the site for the remainder of the day Wednesday.

"We know this isn’t an ideal scenario, thank you for your patience," the city said.

This is the third day in a row that weather has played a part in shortening the hours for COVID-19 testing at Lot J.

The criteria to receive testing at Lot J was expanded to include all ages and you no longer need to have a fever of 99.6 degrees or higher. However, you still need to exhibit respiratory symptoms or be a first responder or healthcare worker who has direct contact with coronavirus patients.The testing is free and a doctor's appointment or order isn't required.

What to know before you go:

Bring their own pen

Bring a photo ID (first responders and healthcare professionals should bring a work ID)

Refrain from taking any fever-reducing medicine four to six hours before testing

Remain inside of the vehicle at all times (max of four people per vehicle)

If you're coming from the Westside: Use Bay Street

If you're coming from the Eastside: Use Gator Bowl Boulevard

