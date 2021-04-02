Watch: Mayor Curry to make 'major announcement' regarding vaccines

He tweeted on Wednesday that he will share details on the recent vaccine supply secured.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to make a major announcement regarding vaccines Thursday, specifically in underserved neighborhoods.

He tweeted on Wednesday that he will share details on the recent vaccine supply secured.

You can watch here live at 11 a.m.

Tomorrow, I will share details on the recent vaccine supply secured for our underserved neighborhoods. Access to supply remains a challenge. We will keep chasing every option. We have the infrastructure and people to respond rapidly to every batch we secure. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 3, 2021

On Friday, Mayor Lenny Curry provided a detailed recap of some of the important information you need to know as the city prepares to distribute the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Curry appeared live on Good Morning Jacksonville at 6:45 a.m.

"I am not going to shut businesses down in our city," said Curry. He said the most powerful tool against COVID-19 is to continue to mask up and social distance.