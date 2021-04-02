Watch: Mayor Curry to make 'major announcement' regarding vaccines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to make a major announcement regarding vaccines Thursday, specifically in underserved neighborhoods.
He tweeted on Wednesday that he will share details on the recent vaccine supply secured.
On Friday, Mayor Lenny Curry provided a detailed recap of some of the important information you need to know as the city prepares to distribute the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Curry appeared live on Good Morning Jacksonville at 6:45 a.m.
"I am not going to shut businesses down in our city," said Curry. He said the most powerful tool against COVID-19 is to continue to mask up and social distance.
In regards to federal recommendations to shut down the state as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, Curry says it's not an 'us' against 'them' scenario. He said he has to take the opinions and insights of multiple experts to determine what is best for Jacksonville.