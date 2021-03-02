St. Johns County opens new appointment dates after new ship of COVID-19 vaccines

The appointments will be for Feb. 5, Feb. 8 and Feb. 10.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County received 3,900 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the State of Florida this week, meaning the county reopen appointments for eligible people to receive the vaccine.

People will be able to register for appointments beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday by following this link. People may also call the St. Johns County COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 904-295-3711. It is important to dial all 10 digits of the number to get through.

The appointments will be for Feb. 5, Feb. 8 and Feb. 10.

If you have your vaccination appointment set up, you should arrive 15 minutes prior to the appointment.

Because the vaccines are Pfizer, you should get your second dose 21 days after your first. That appointment will be scheduled during the appointment for the first dose.