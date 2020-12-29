County-by-County: Where people 65 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine on the First Coast

Several counties around the state received their first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and are beginning the process of vaccinating high priority groups.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Counties around the State of Florida received their first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine for public distribution. In response, counties are releasing their plans to vaccinate high priority groups.

Duval County

COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 65 years of age and older are expected to be available on Wednesday in Jacksonville, according to a representative from the Florida Department of Health Duval County.

The vaccinations are expected to take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, located at 1000 Water Street, by appointment.

Our @CityofJax employees ages 65 and older will be provided the #COVID19 vaccine. This will allow these critical employees to continue to provide integral public services to the people of #Jacksonville. Direction is being sent by our CAO today. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) December 29, 2020

Clay County

Clay County health officials received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 Monday for distribution to Phase 1 priority groups.

According to an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Phase 1 priority groups are frontline health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County and the Clay County Emergency Management will have a COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution at the UF/IFAS Extension Clay County T. Jesse Godbold Building. The address for the point of distribution is 2463 State Road 16 West in Green Cove Springs, FL.

Paramedics and staff working at the COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution will receive the first doses at the facility.

Beginning Monday, people who are 65 and older, as well as health care workers, will be allowed to set up an appointment to receive the vaccine. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Friday.

To receive the vaccine at no cost, people must show their ID or proof of healthcare employment.

Because the vaccine requires two doses, people must schedule a second appointment for the second dose.

Appointments are required and will start January 4 and continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Godbold Building, 2463 FL-16, Green Cove Springs, FL. To book an appointment, please visit https://t.co/fxOJqARBaE. https://t.co/WtFy1OBeE6 — Clay County EM (@ClayCounty_EM) December 29, 2020

St. Johns County

St. Johns County received its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment and is beginning the process for distribution, along with the Florida Department of Health.

Among those eligible to receive the vaccine are health care workers with direct patient contact, residents and staff a long-term care facilities, residents who are 65 and older and certain first responders, including firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

The federal government and State of Florida are directly administering the vaccine to long-term care facility residents and staff through local health care providers and pharmacies.

St. Johns County is working in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County to assist with the first phase of public COVID-19 vaccination operations. Please see the graphic below for more information. pic.twitter.com/bcMWyvQ4SU — St. Johns County (@StJohnsCounty) December 29, 2020