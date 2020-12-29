County-by-County: Where people 65 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine on the First Coast

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Counties around the State of Florida received their first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine for public distribution. In response, counties are releasing their plans to vaccinate high priority groups.
Duval County
COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 65 years of age and older are expected to be available on Wednesday in Jacksonville, according to a representative from the Florida Department of Health Duval County.
The vaccinations are expected to take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, located at 1000 Water Street, by appointment.
Clay County
Clay County health officials received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 Monday for distribution to Phase 1 priority groups.
According to an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Phase 1 priority groups are frontline health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
The Florida Department of Health in Clay County and the Clay County Emergency Management will have a COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution at the UF/IFAS Extension Clay County T. Jesse Godbold Building. The address for the point of distribution is 2463 State Road 16 West in Green Cove Springs, FL.
Paramedics and staff working at the COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution will receive the first doses at the facility.
Beginning Monday, people who are 65 and older, as well as health care workers, will be allowed to set up an appointment to receive the vaccine. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Friday.
To receive the vaccine at no cost, people must show their ID or proof of healthcare employment.
Because the vaccine requires two doses, people must schedule a second appointment for the second dose.
St. Johns County
St. Johns County received its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment and is beginning the process for distribution, along with the Florida Department of Health.
Among those eligible to receive the vaccine are health care workers with direct patient contact, residents and staff a long-term care facilities, residents who are 65 and older and certain first responders, including firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
The federal government and State of Florida are directly administering the vaccine to long-term care facility residents and staff through local health care providers and pharmacies.
You can find more information regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution from Florida's 24/7 COVID-19 call center at 866-779-6121. You may also tap on this link for more information regarding vaccine distribution.