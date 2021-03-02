State faith, community leaders propose 80+ vaccination sites in marginalized communities across Florida

Religious and community leaders are expected to announce 80 plus vaccination sites located in targeted marginalized communities across Florida.

The Statewide Vaccination Community Engagement and Education Task Force conducted simultaneous news conferences all over the state of Florida on Wednesday.

Religious and community leaders announced 80+ proposed vaccination sites to be located in targeted marginalized communities across Florida.

"We as leaders are here to address the huge disparities in minority communities in reference to the number of Floridians who have been vaccinated," said R. L. Gundy, the NE Region Director of the Education and Engagement Taskforce at the Jacksonville news conference.

The state task force leader is Dr. RB Holmes Pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

"Because of the vaccine sites that faith-based leaders have designated, we can reach our goal of having 60-70 percent of minorities vaccinated," said Holmes.

The group said it is not political, rather they are focusing on saving lives.