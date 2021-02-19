2 City of Jacksonville senior centers to reopen as COVID-19 testing sites

Starting Monday, the Mandarin and Lane Wiley senior centers will begin offering COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Note: The video above was originally published Jan. 21.)

The City of Jacksonville is bringing COVID-19 testing back to two sites previously used as city-run COVID-19 vaccination centers starting next week.

The Mandarin Senior Center and the Lane Wiley Senior Center will return to COVID-19 testing effective Monday, Feb. 22. Both locations will be open for testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The sites were shortly used as city-run COVID-19 vaccination centers before the State of Florida took over, shifting those vaccine allocations to the state-run Regency Square Mall site last month. The city announced it was closing its two city-operated COVID-19 vaccine centers on Jan. 21.

According to an email from the City of Jacksonville's Public Affairs office, “The State of Florida made the decision to redirect and uniformly distribute vaccine supply at State locations. We have made the Department of Emergency Management aware of our readiness and capacity to aid where needed in this process.”