Two city-run vaccine sites close as state takes the reigns

Two senior centers in Jacksonville will close first dose operations Friday at 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state is taking the reigns when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville, and that means city-run vaccine sites will be shutting down.

Thursday, the City of Jacksonville announced it will be closing its two city-operated COVID-19 vaccine centers at the end of the week. They are the Lane Wylie Senior Center and the Mandarin Senior Center.

Part of that move allowed anyone 65 and older to get their first COVID-19 vaccines, at the two locations, regardless of birth month.

As a result, many people told First Coast News they headed to those senior centers to get their first vaccine. The lines wrapped around the buildings at the Mandarin Senior Center. People waited in line anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours.

Jackie Sowle got her first COVID-19 vaccine at the Mandarin Senior Center Thursday and didn't mind an hour wait.

"I’m glad I got it. I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to get it for quite a while. And I have adult kids from Michigan that are coming and we want to be safe while they’re here," she said.

Why is the city closing these sites after tomorrow for first doses?

According to an email from the City of Jacksonville's Public Affairs office, “The State of Florida made the decision to redirect and uniformly distribute vaccine supply at State locations. We have made the Department of Emergency Management aware of our readiness and capacity to aid where needed in this process.”

What this means for right now is that there is one place after tomorrow, where people 65 and older can get the vaccine in Jacksonville, and that’s the Regency Mall. That's until stores and doctor’s offices start to carry it.