City of Jacksonville offers make-up days for patients who missed 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The make-ups will be available for people who got their first dose at either Mandarin or Lane Wiley senior centers and missed their second appointment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Patients who received their first COVID-19 vaccine at a city-run site and missed their second doses will have the opportunity to attend a make-up day, the City of Jacksonville announced Friday.

Make-up days will be offered for people who received their first dose at either Mandarin Senior Center or Lane Wiley Senior Center and missed their second shot. Patients must return to the location where they received their first injection, the city said in a news release.

Make-up doses will be administered between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., with no appointment necessary, on the day assigned to each vaccination site. For Mandarin Senior Center, the make-up day will be Thursday, Feb. 18. For Lane Wiley Senior Center, the make-up day will be Friday, Feb. 19.

People who need to make up their second doses should bring their ID as well as the shot record card provided at their first visit. Patients can obtain a copy of the Department of Health vaccine screening and consent form on-site, but are strongly encouraged to bring a completed form with them to reduce wait times.

Anyone with questions can call the city's customer care center at 904-630-CITY for help.