UPDATE: Arrest made in Duval County Jail murder

An inmate was killed by another inmate at the Duval County Pretrial Detention Facility following an argument Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

First Coast News first reached out to JSO on Tuesday to confirm this information first provided by multiple sources. Moments later, JSO announced on Twitter that it was investigating a death at the facility, located at 500 E. Adams St.

In a news conference at 3 p.m., JSO's Assistant Chief, Brian Kee, said that detectives were notified about an incident that took place on the fifth floor of the facility around 11 a.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found that the inmate had died after getting into an altercation with another inmate within the cell, Kee said.

Foul play is suspected at this time. Kee said the inmate's death "does appear to be a, basically a beating."

So far, no one was charged in the inmate's death. JSO is revealing surveillance video of the incident and that police are "rapidly getting close to a suspect," Kee said.

The victim's identity won't be released until the next of kin has been notified, police say.

Sources tell First Coast News the fifth floor of the jail remains locked down as the investigation is still it the early stages.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW: