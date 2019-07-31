JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect they said killed his cell-mate inside the Duval County Jail Tuesday.

JSO said Paul Dixon, 43, killed another inmate after an altercation became physical. JSO said a third cell-mate was witness to the whole thing.

Dixon declined to speak with detectives and requested an attorney, JSO added.

In a news conference at 3 p.m., JSO's Assistant Chief, Brian Kee, said that detectives were notified about the altercation on the fifth floor of the facility around 11 a.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found that the inmate had died from an apparent "beating."