Ware County schools closing early due to threat of severe weather

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Ware County Schools are closing early Thursday due to the threat of severe weather in Southeast Georgia this afternoon.

A storm system forecast to bring strong winds and possible tornadoes is moving through the area during the time when students would normally be riding the bus home after school, the school system said in a statement sent to First Coast News.

The round of storms coming in Thursday afternoon is part of a "very potent storm system" that has been quickly pushing across the Southeast, First Coast News Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz said. The biggest threats include downpours with possible gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, she said.

You can read the school system's full statement below:

"We have received updated information regarding the impact of the storm system moving across our area today; hail, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, and possible tornadic activity is most likely to occur during the timeframe our buses will be transporting students home.

State law prevents school buses from operating when winds are in excess of 30 miles per hour.

All Ware County Schools will be observing Early Release today.

DAFFODIL and Elementary Schools will release at 10:30 a.m., Middle Schools will release at 11:00 a.m., and the High School will release at 11:30 a.m.

All after-school events are canceled today.

We understand the inconvenience of making this decision at this time, but the safety of our students and staff is our primary focus.