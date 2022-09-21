Police: Two JSO corrections officers arrested, facing charges for battery on inmate

The two officers got into a physical fight with an inmate who was handcuffed and not resisting at the time, according to officials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest of two corrections officers following a reported altercation with an inmate.

On August 11, the JSO Integrity and Special Investigations unit received word about a complaint against two officers, Micah Magwood and Olayemi Lipede. The two officers got into a physical fight with an inmate who was handcuffed and not resisting at the time, according to officials.

Officers Magwood and Lipede will both be terminated, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said during the briefing. Officer Lipede was in the probationary period of his employment at the time of the incident.

Officer Magwood previously received an in-house complaint for failure to conform to work standards and a written reprimand for violation of response to resistance policy, according to JSO.