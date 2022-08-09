Jacksonville police officer arrested for alleged official misconduct, grand theft

Donzalo Solomon has been arrested after about six years with JSO, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said during the briefing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an officer on Thursday afternoon during a media briefing.

Donzalo Solomon has been arrested after about six years with JSO, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said during the briefing. Solomon is facing charges for official misconduct and grand theft.

The officer was allegedly charging a company for secondary employment security services without showing up for the job. The security company reported their concerns to JSO.