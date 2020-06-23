Two dead in double shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

Police say the shooter is described as being tall, standing anywhere from 6 feet to 6 feet and 3 inches.

Two men are dead following a double shooting on Jacksonville's Northside early on Tuesday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at the Gold Rush Inn located at 10885 Harts Road. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot multiple times.

The men were both taken to a nearby hospital but were later pronounced dead.

Police say the incident started as an argument between one of the unidentified men who was in a silver 4-door car with another man. During the argument, a third man walked over and tried to defuse the argument, however, both people inside the car started shooting at each other.

One of the men inside the car and the man who approached it were shot and killed. The remaining man fled on foot from the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office and or Crime Stoppers.

JSO is currently speaking with at least two witnesses but a suspect has not been identified. Police say the shooter is described as being tall, standing anywhere from 6 feet to 6 feet and 3 inches.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.