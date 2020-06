JSO did not specify where the shooting happened but said it will hold a media briefing at the Auburn Glen Apartments at 8024 Southside Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in the Baymeadows area Saturday night.

JSO did not specify where the shooting happened but said it will hold a media briefing at the Auburn Glen Apartments at 8024 Southside Boulevard.