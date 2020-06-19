1 injured after nearly 25 shots fired in Jacksonville's Mid-Westside

Around 25 shots were fired during a reported shooting Friday in Jacksonville's Mid-Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police were alerted about a shooting in the 1400 block of W. 5th Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim between their 30s to 40s injured, but with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
JSO says it was alerted about the shooting through a Shot Spotter call.
JSO is now investigating the incident. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
If you know any information about this shooting, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.