1 injured after nearly 25 shots fired in Jacksonville's Mid-Westside

Police were alerted about a shooting in the 1400 block of W. 5th Street around 5 p.m. through a Shot Spotter call.

Around 25 shots were fired during a reported shooting Friday in Jacksonville's Mid-Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were alerted about a shooting in the 1400 block of W. 5th Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim between their 30s to 40s injured, but with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

JSO says it was alerted about the shooting through a Shot Spotter call.

JSO is now investigating the incident. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.