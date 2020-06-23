Man found shot multiple times in church parking lot on the Northside

The incident reportedly occurred at 8531 North Main Street sometime before 11:30 a.m.

A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times while sitting in the parking lot of a church on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday morning.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the man, who had not been identified, was located shortly after 9 a.m. in the parking lot North Jacksonville Baptist Church after they received calls of an unresponsive individual inside a car.

JSO says the man is in his early 20s and that the shooting incident most likely took place at the same location where he was found.

Police are canvassing the area and looking for witnesses. They are asking for the public's help if there were any witnesses to the incident.