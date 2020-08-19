Starke police searching for 'armed and extremely dangerous' attempted murder suspect

Chandler Scott Lawson, 23, is described to be a Black male, 6'03'' tall, 180 lbs. with a shaved head. Police say he also stole a 2012 Toyota Prius, FL tag: BFZA06.

STARKE, Fla. — Starke police are searching for an "armed and extremely dangerous" attempted murder suspect, the police department announced Wednesday.

Police say they are searching for 23-year-old Chandler Scott Lawson for reportedly attacking a female and sending her to the hospital with critical injuries earlier in the day. No other details about the domestic violence incident was released.

Lawson is described to be a Black male, 6'03'' tall, 180 lbs. with a shaved head. Police say he also stole a 2012 Toyota Prius with the Florida license plate BFZA06.

Lawson is wanted for attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery, robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to the news release. He is also considered armed and extremely dangerous.