Starke police searching for 'armed and extremely dangerous' attempted murder suspect

STARKE, Fla. — Starke police are searching for an "armed and extremely dangerous" attempted murder suspect, the police department announced Wednesday.
Police say they are searching for 23-year-old Chandler Scott Lawson for reportedly attacking a female and sending her to the hospital with critical injuries earlier in the day. No other details about the domestic violence incident was released.
Lawson is described to be a Black male, 6'03'' tall, 180 lbs. with a shaved head. Police say he also stole a 2012 Toyota Prius with the Florida license plate BFZA06.
Lawson is wanted for attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery, robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to the news release. He is also considered armed and extremely dangerous.
If you have any information about Lawson's whereabouts, call Sgt. Michael Rooney of the Starke Police Department of 904-368-1380 or the Bradford County Dispatch at 904-966-6161.