JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two adults and three dogs were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment on the Westside.

The fire happened in the 1800 block of West 13th Street at around 2:20 p.m. By 2:49 p.m., JFRD said the fire was under control. Red Cross was later requested for two adults.

The cause of the fire was not disclosed.

