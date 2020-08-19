Lynn Haven mayor arrested in Jacksonville on federal charges

The exact charges have not been disclosed, however, it is confirmed that Mayor Margo Anderson was arrested at her Jacksonville home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The mayor of Lynn Haven, Fla. was arrested in Jacksonville Wednesday morning on federal charges, according to a statement of the Lynn Haven city manager.

The exact charges have not been disclosed, however, it is confirmed that Mayor Margo Anderson was arrested at her Jacksonville home. Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton was also arrested on federal charges Wednesday morning at a residence in Panama City.

Lynn Haven City Hall will hold an emergency meeting at 4:30 p.m. regarding the arrests.