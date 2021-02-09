St. Augustine business owner reacts to disturbing surveillance video in downtown bar shooting

The surveillance video was released by the Florida State Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Months after a deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting in downtown St. Augustine surveillance video released this week has revealed what happened in the moments before Luis Casado shot and killed Adam Amoia.

“We were very surprised things like that just don’t happen around here, it’s a very safe little city. we live and we work her and things like that never happen,” said Michelle Trainor, the owner of adventure pets who saw the video and the incident which happened just a few doors down from her store.

The surveillance video was released by the Florida State Attorney’s Office Wednesday. Casado is charged with manslaughter and his first felony pre-trial hearing was held this week.

“I just think the video was kind of surprising. Like I said before things like that don’t happen around here and the only thing I feel is sad that two families' lives have been devastated over senseless violence," said Trainor.

First Coast News reached out to Adam Amoia’s family about the video and they did not want to comment.

Casado’s attorney, Patrick Canan, says the surveillance footage speaks for itself and says they intend to trigger a stand your ground hearing.

“He was attacked for no reason by two people and both of them coming at him. with no end in sight. So he was defending himself fearful for his life," said Canan.

Trainor says while she didn't see the altercation, she wishes it never happened.

“I never think anything has to end in a shooting I mean there are other ways to defend yourself, I think. I wish it hadn’t ended this way," said Trainor.